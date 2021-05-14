ROSN

Rosneft swings to first-quarter net income of $2 bln

Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, on Friday reported first-quarter net income of 149 billion roubles ($2 billion), buoyed by a recovery in oil prices, after a $2.1 billion loss a year earlier.

Revenue for the January-March quarter edged down by 1.2 % to 1.7 trillion roubles owing to a drop in sales, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 445 billion roubles, up 44% year on year.

($1 = 73.9200 roubles)

