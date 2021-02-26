Rosneft spending 5% of investment budget on climate goals -senior official

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil company Rosneft ROSN.MM is spending about 5% of its investment budget each year on climate goals, and plans to increase this in the future, a senior official said at an online news conference.

Spending on climate initiatives could reach as much as $670 million this year, according to Reuters calculations based on Rosneft anticipating 2021 capital expenditure of up to 1 trillion roubles ($13.5 billion), compared with 800 billion roubles in 2020.

Rosneft last year pledged to invest around $5 billion in environmentally-friendly projects within five years. It announced the plan after Britain's BP BP.L, which owns a 19.75% stake in the Russian company, pledged deep cuts to its carbon emissions by 2050, setting one of the oil sector's most ambitious targets.

"On average, green investments account for around 5% of our total investment programme. We expect this share to grow in the future," Rosneft Vice President and head of strategy and investment governance, Alexei Salin, said in comments cleared for publication on Friday.

Rosneft's climate goals include shrinking methane emissions intensity to below 0.25% and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 20 million tonnes in CO2 equivalent by 2035, according to the company's Carbon Management Plan, which does not give current levels for comparison.

The world's second-biggest oil producer behind Saudi Aramco 2222.SE plans to increase gas production to more than 25% of total hydrocarbon output by the end of 2022, compared to 20% in 2020, when it produced 256.2 million tonnes of hydrocarbons, the company's First Vice President Didier Casimiro said.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) produce fewer emissions than some other fossil fuels, although they are not as clean as renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Rosneft Vice President responsible for Health, Safety and Environment Brian McLeod said emission intensity for the giant Vostok Oil project on the Taymyr peninsula is expected to reach about 12kg of CO2-equivalent per barrel of production.

According to Wood Mackenzie data, cited by Rosneft executives in their presentation, the average emission intensity for new upstream projects worldwide is 50kg of CO2-equvalent per barrel of production.

"This will be possible by fully utilising all associated gas, maximising the energy efficiency of the project and using wind power to generate carbon-free power," McLeod added.

($1 = 74.2950 roubles)

