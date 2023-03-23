ROSN

Rosneft says it plans more Chinese yuan bonds in future

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 23, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Thursday that it plans to regularly issue bonds denominated in Chinese yuan in the future.

"Rosneft continues to attract financing in yuan, we now have a total debt of 30 billion yuan under these instruments," said Alexey Lizunov from Rosneft's debt and financing department.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.