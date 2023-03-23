Rosneft says it plans more Chinese yuan bonds in future

March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Thursday that it plans to regularly issue bonds denominated in Chinese yuan in the future.

"Rosneft continues to attract financing in yuan, we now have a total debt of 30 billion yuan under these instruments," said Alexey Lizunov from Rosneft's debt and financing department.

(Reporting by Reuters)

