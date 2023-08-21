News & Insights

ROSN

Rosneft says it boosts gas output at northern Suzun field

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

August 21, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Monday it had increased natural gas output at its northern Suzun field, part of the vast Vostok Oil project.

It said daily natural gas output at the field now stood at around 1.8 million cubic metres per day. It has not provided comparison with previous levels.

Rosneft is leading the Vostok Oil project that is comparable in size to the exploration of West Siberia in the 1970s or the U.S. Bakken oil region over the past decade.

The company, headed by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, plans to tranship annually some 30 million tonnes (600,000 barrels per day) of oil via the yet-to-be-built Bukhta Sever port initially with a gradual increase to 100 million tonnes by 2030 as part of the Vostok Oil project.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.