Rosneft picks Vitol, Trafigura, Glencore as buyers of naphtha, diesel in 2022

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft has selected Vitol, Trafigura and Glencore as the main buyers for its light oil products including diesel and naphtha for loading over the course of 2022, three traders said on Wednesday.

Vitol will lift naphtha from Far East Russian ports, 10ppm (parts per million) diesel from Black Sea ports, plus alkylate and catalytic cracking gasoline from Arghangelsk, according to the traders.

Trafigura will lift naphtha loading from Russia's Baltic ports, low-sulphur diesel from Primorsk and diesel from Nakhodka port on the Russia's Far East, the trader said. Glencore has won the right to load naphtha from Tuapse in 2022, they added.

Rosneft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Glencore, Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment.

State-controlled Rosneft sells its export oil product volumes annually in tenders. The company issued its tenders for 2022 loading in September and held several bidding rounds.

Vitol deepened ties with Rosneft this year when it acquired a 5% stake in the Russian company's giant Vostock Oil project along with Mercantile and Maritime. Vitol and Rosneft also signed an oil supply deal.

(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Writing by Olga Yagova; Editing by Pravin Char)

