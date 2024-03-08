News & Insights

ROSN

Rosneft must present buyers for German assets, says state secretary

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

March 08, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by Andreas Rinke for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Rosneft must swiftly present potential buyers for its German assets, a state secretary in Germany's Economy Ministry said on Friday, warning Berlin would not accept substitute owners that may allow the Russian oil firm to buy back in.

The comments by Michael Kellner come a day after Germany extended its trusteeship over Rosneft's local assets for the third time since 2022, stopping short of expropriation as Rosneft has signalled its willingness to find a new owner.

"Now it's a matter of the Russian side taking serious steps to sell Rosneft Deutschland in the coming months - and who they present as potential buyers," Kellner told Reuters.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Ludwig Burger)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.