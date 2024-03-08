Rosneft must present buyers for German assets, says state secretary

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Rosneft must swiftly present potential buyers for its German assets, a state secretary in Germany's Economy Ministry said on Friday, warning Berlin would not accept substitute owners that may allow the Russian oil firm to buy back in.

The comments by Michael Kellner come a day after Germany extended its trusteeship over Rosneft's local assets for the third time since 2022, stopping short of expropriation as Rosneft has signalled its willingness to find a new owner.

"Now it's a matter of the Russian side taking serious steps to sell Rosneft Deutschland in the coming months - and who they present as potential buyers," Kellner told Reuters.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Ludwig Burger)

