Rosneft managers to run foreign assets Russia has taken control of - deputy finance minister

April 27 (Reuters) - Two foreign-owned corporate assets temporarily taken over by the Russian state will be run by managers from Rosneft ROSN.MM, a company that has suffered at the hands of "unfriendly" countries, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree placing the Russian assets of two European state-owned utilities, Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE and Germany's Uniper UN01.DE, which both operate power plants in Russia, under Moscow's control.

Russia made clear that the move could be reversed, but the Kremlin also said it could seize more Western assets in retaliation for foreign moves against Russian companies.

The decree said Rosimushchestvo, the federal government property agency, would take over temporary management, a responsibility that was then delegated.

Vasily Nikonov was installed as CEO at Uniper's Unipro UPRO.MM, moving from Russian oil major Rosneft, whileVyacheslav Kozhevnikov was appointed at Fortum, having previously worked at Bashneft-Dobycha, a structure ultimately owned by Rosneft.

"Rosimushchestvo has generally accomplished its tasks, the board of directors was reelected and new directors were appointed," Moiseev said. "The presidential decree's construction implies that management will in fact be carried out by the company that suffered from unfriendly countries."

He said this was because both new chief executives had come from Rosneft.

"In fact, Rosimushchestvo will not take any action. That is, the one who has suffered has the right to manage."

Germany took control of the Schwedt refinery near the Polish border last year after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, and put Rosneft Deutschland under a trusteeship of the German industry regulator. Rosneft still holds 54.17% of the refinery.

Russia considers countries that have imposed sanctions against it over the conflict in Ukraine as "unfriendly".

