Rosneft issues June ESPO crude tender, requests for rouble payment

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia's top producer Rosneft <ROSN.MM> has issued a tender to sell June-loading ESPO Blend crude, in another attempt to get buyers to pay for supplies in full upfront and in Russian rouble currency.

The payment terms are similar to the mega tender Rosneft issued last week which failed to attract buyers.

The producer offered nine cargoes via a tender for loading on May 31-June 5, June 2-6, 5-9, 8-12, 11-15, 14-18, 17-21, 20-25 and 26-30, according to a tender document seen by Reuters.

The tender will close on April 28 with bids valid until May 6.

