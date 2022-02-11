ROSN

Rosneft full-year net income jumps to record $11.7 bln

Russian energy giant Rosneft on Friday reported a sixfold increase in net income last year to a record-high of 883 billion roubles ($11.7 billion) thanks to a recovery in fuel demand that had been hit significantly by the pandemic in 2020.

Rosneft, in which BP BP.L owns a 19.75% stake, said net income has recovered after an 80% fall in 2020.

($1 = 75.2441 roubles)

