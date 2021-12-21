ROSN

Rosneft approves new 2030 strategy, targets net zero emissions by 2050

Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Tuesday its board has approved a new strategy through to 2030 that calls for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

As part of efforts to reach that goal, the share of natural gas in total hydrocarbon production will grow to 25% by 2025.

The "Rosneft-2030" strategy also targets production of 330 million tonnes of oil equivalent of hydrocarbon production per year, it said.

