Rosneft aims to complete LNG plant feasibility study in 2021

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Friday it plans to complete a feasibility study of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Russia's Far East this year and start marketing gas from the project.

The plant with an annual capacity of 6.2 million tonnes in the Pacific port of De Kastri is part of the Sakhalin-1 consortium.

Rosneft, Exxon XOM.N, Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh ONVI.NS are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields.

Gazprom GAZP.MM, Russia's top gas company, leads another project on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Sakhalin-2, featuring an LNG plant which produces more than 11 million tonnes of the super-cooled gas per year.

Rosneft said in its annual report that it expects to tender for an ECP (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor for the project this year.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

