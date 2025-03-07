Rosenblatt Upgrades Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Viavi Solutions (NasdaqGS:VIAV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is $12.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of $10.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is 1,377MM, an increase of 36.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.13%, an increase of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 284,241K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,615K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,799K shares , representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 66.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,315K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,955K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,955K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,524K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,353K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Viavi Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications.

