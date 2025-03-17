Rosenblatt Upgrades Viavi Solutions (BMV:VIAV)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Viavi Solutions (BMV:VIAV) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.24%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 290,339K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,615K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,799K shares , representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 66.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,955K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,955K shares. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,524K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,353K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 16.45% over the last quarter.

