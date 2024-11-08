Rosenblatt Upgrades Universal Electronics (UEIC)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Universal Electronics (NasdaqGS:UEIC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.41% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Universal Electronics is $12.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.41% from its latest reported closing price of $8.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Electronics is 633MM, an increase of 65.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Electronics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEIC is 0.11%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 10,537K shares. The put/call ratio of UEIC is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMH Equity holds 800K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 778K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 20.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 43.19% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 709K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 77.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 436.04% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 697K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 15.36% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 683K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

