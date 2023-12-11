Rosenblatt Upgrades Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.99% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is 187.91. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.99% from its latest reported closing price of 197.79.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 13,855MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.63%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 130,793K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 24,822K shares representing 12.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,177K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 62.65% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,934K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,314K shares, representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,824K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,127K shares, representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 29.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,481K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares, representing an increase of 27.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,699K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares, representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Spotify Technology Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

