Rosenblatt Upgrades Rubrik (BMV:RBRK)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Rubrik (BMV:RBRK) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 4,244K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing an increase of 21.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 138.12% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Venture Investors holds 2,760K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 58.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 388.48% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 2,169K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares , representing an increase of 46.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 209.62% over the last quarter.

