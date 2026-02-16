Rosenblatt Upgrades Roku (ROKU)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Roku (NasdaqGS:ROKU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.60% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Roku is $125.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.98 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.60% from its latest reported closing price of $90.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is 4,799MM, an increase of 1.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.23%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 127,104K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,917K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.93% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,882K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,352K shares , representing a decrease of 24.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,147K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 13.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,171K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,969K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares , representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.97% over the last quarter.

