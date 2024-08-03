Rosenblatt Upgrades RingCentral (RNG)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.27% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for RingCentral is $40.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.27% from its latest reported closing price of $35.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral is 2,741MM, an increase of 21.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.14%, an increase of 21.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 100,113K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,139K shares representing 13.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,314K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 7,536K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,183K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 17.34% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,544K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,445K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,610K shares , representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 79.63% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,209K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 0.30% over the last quarter.

RingCentral Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RingCentral, Inc. is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.