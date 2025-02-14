Rosenblatt Upgrades Cisco Systems (WBAG:CSCO)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Cisco Systems (WBAG:CSCO) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.60%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 3,338,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,893K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,085K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 5.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105,518K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,926K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 95,621K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,630K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 43.91% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 80,519K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,720K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 78,242K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,595K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 10.49% over the last quarter.

