Rosenblatt Upgrades Bentley Systems (BSY)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Bentley Systems (NasdaqGS:BSY) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.68% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bentley Systems is 59.15. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from its latest reported closing price of 52.49.

The projected annual revenue for Bentley Systems is 1,346MM, an increase of 11.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bentley Systems. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSY is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 131,590K shares. The put/call ratio of BSY is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,035K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,516K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,058K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,053K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,323K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,133K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,674K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Bentley Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated provides software solutions. The Company offers software for bridge analysis, construction, simulation and analysis, modeling, and geotechnical engineering. Bentley Systems serves customers worldwide.

