Rosenblatt Upgrades Arista Networks (LSE:0HHR)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Arista Networks (LSE:0HHR) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 1,748 owner(s) or 392.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HHR is 0.55%, an increase of 58.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 194.31% to 765,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,664K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,918K shares , representing an increase of 78.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHR by 29.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,581K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,965K shares , representing an increase of 74.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHR by 12.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,962K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,746K shares , representing an increase of 75.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHR by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,165K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,871K shares , representing an increase of 75.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHR by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 21,070K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares , representing an increase of 68.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHR by 27.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.