Rosenblatt Upgrades ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.87% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings is 6,56 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5,57 € to a high of 7,72 €. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from its latest reported closing price of 6,20 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADTRAN Holdings is 1,745MM, an increase of 83.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QH9 is 0.09%, an increase of 23.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 71,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 5,740K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 19.16% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,792K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 28.49% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 4,632K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares , representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 18.03% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,532K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,437K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,447K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing an increase of 63.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 44.53% over the last quarter.

