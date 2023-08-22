Rosenblatt Reiterates Zoom Video Communications Inc - (ZM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Zoom Video Communications Inc - (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc - is 85.16. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from its latest reported closing price of 67.27.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Video Communications Inc - is 4,751MM, an increase of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZM is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 183,828K shares. The put/call ratio of ZM is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,462K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,867K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 14.74% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,245K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,457K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 8.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,459K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,334K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,455K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,351K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,824K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,668K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

