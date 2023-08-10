Rosenblatt Reiterates Xperi (XPER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xperi is 18.56. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.71% from its latest reported closing price of 12.40.

The projected annual revenue for Xperi is 545MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xperi. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPER is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.04% to 46,165K shares. The put/call ratio of XPER is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,844K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,044K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 20.51% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,649K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 26.93% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,910K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares, representing a decrease of 48.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 26.29% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,652K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Xperi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xperi Holding Corporation is an American technology company that licenses technology and intellectual property in areas such as mobile computing, communications, memory and data storage, and three-dimensional integrated circuit technologies, among others.

