Rosenblatt Reiterates Western Digital (WDC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.75% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is 45.67. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.75% from its latest reported closing price of 38.46.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is 16,108MM, an increase of 13.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 311,848K shares. The put/call ratio of WDC is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,595K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,664K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,606K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing an increase of 72.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 238.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,896K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,675K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,427K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113K shares, representing an increase of 56.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 66.34% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 8,100K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares, representing an increase of 61.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 222.54% over the last quarter.

Western Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

