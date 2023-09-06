Rosenblatt Reiterates Warner Bros. Discovery Inc - (WBD) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc - (NASDAQ:WBD) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.47% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc - is 20.19. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 73.47% from its latest reported closing price of 11.64.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc - is 45,007MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc -. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.25%, a decrease of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 1,602,663K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,245K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,703K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 22.77% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 64,361K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,313K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 12.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,782K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 23.01% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,507K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,271K shares, representing an increase of 50.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 62.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,653K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,394K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 24.48% over the last quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

