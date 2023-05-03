Rosenblatt Reiterates Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is 12.72. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 43.58% from its latest reported closing price of 8.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is 1,155MM, a decrease of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 249,520K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 2.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,773K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,669K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,957K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,375K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,064K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 19.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,898K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,816K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 24.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,830K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viavi Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications.

See all Viavi Solutions regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.