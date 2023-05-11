Rosenblatt Reiterates Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute is 10.96. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 84.91% from its latest reported closing price of 5.93.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Technical Institute is 452MM, a decrease of 8.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.10%, an increase of 10.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 30,489K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 2,389K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,406K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,318K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 23.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,189K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 9.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,118K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 34.79% over the last quarter.

Universal Technical Institute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

