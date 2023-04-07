Rosenblatt Reiterates Tradeweb Markets (TW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets is $84.23. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from its latest reported closing price of $74.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets is $1,359MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 106K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 21.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 45.73% over the last quarter.

Allworth Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 49.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 334K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VLACX - Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 174K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 22.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.25%, an increase of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 142,086K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

See all Tradeweb Markets regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.