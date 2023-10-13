Rosenblatt Reiterates SMART Global Holdings (SGH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.47% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SMART Global Holdings is 33.83. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 43.47% from its latest reported closing price of 23.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SMART Global Holdings is 1,948MM, an increase of 35.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMART Global Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGH is 0.18%, an increase of 40.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 64,315K shares. The put/call ratio of SGH is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,470K shares representing 12.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,129K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 820.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,459K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 57.52% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 3,152K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 2,086K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing a decrease of 41.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 62.40% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 1,923K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 56.36% over the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.