Rosenblatt Reiterates SMART Global Holdings (SGH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SMART Global Holdings is 25.33. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of 26.31.

The projected annual revenue for SMART Global Holdings is 1,788MM, a decrease of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMART Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGH is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 61,083K shares. The put/call ratio of SGH is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,129K shares representing 12.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 11.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,578K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 11.79% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 3,039K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 2,954K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,041K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 15.19% over the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Key filings for this company:

