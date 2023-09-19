Rosenblatt Reiterates Rambus (RMBS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.56% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rambus is 71.23. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.56% from its latest reported closing price of 55.84.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is 606MM, an increase of 29.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.35%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 112,036K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,625K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,830K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,178K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 889.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,430K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 19.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,810K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,796K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares, representing a decrease of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 87.10% over the last quarter.

Rambus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

