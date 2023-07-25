Rosenblatt Reiterates Rambus (RMBS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rambus is 66.81. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of 59.79.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is 606MM, an increase of 29.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.34%, an increase of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 110,807K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,830K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,964K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 36.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,238K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares, representing a decrease of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,757K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 88.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,533K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing a decrease of 30.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 47.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,322K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Rambus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

