Rosenblatt Reiterates Rambus (RMBS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rambus is $51.82. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of $49.12.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is $606MM, an increase of 33.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FYC - First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 20.03% over the last quarter.

SPTM - SPDR Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 31.33% over the last quarter.

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 32.86% over the last quarter.

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 139.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 4.02% over the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 31.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 18.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 109,221K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rambus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

