Rosenblatt Reiterates PTC (PTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC is $158.30. The forecasts range from a low of $139.38 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.23% from its latest reported closing price of $128.46.

The projected annual revenue for PTC is $1,975MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glassman Wealth Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park Place Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Manchester Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TPLC - Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 15.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1172 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTC is 0.33%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 113,504K shares. The put/call ratio of PTC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

PTC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform.

