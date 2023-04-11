Rosenblatt Reiterates Nasdaq (NDAQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is $65.59. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from its latest reported closing price of $54.38.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is $3,809MM, a decrease of 38.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIMPX - Global Strategist Portfolio Class I holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 188K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 41.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MFS Total Return Portfolio holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 26.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Stock Index Portfolio holds 68K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 1.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.37%, an increase of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 442,604K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

