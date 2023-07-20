Rosenblatt Reiterates Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NDAQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NASDAQ:NDAQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is 64.01. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.93% from its latest reported closing price of 50.43.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is 3,809MM, a decrease of 38.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq Inc - 144A. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.28%, a decrease of 16.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 433,906K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 2,308,091K shares representing 470.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares, representing an increase of 99.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 22.40% over the last quarter.

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 34,280K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,141K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 12.28% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 16,416K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,248K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,199K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

