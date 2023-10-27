Rosenblatt Reiterates Monolithic Power System (MPWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Monolithic Power System (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.68% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power System is 596.70. The forecasts range from a low of 565.60 to a high of $656.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.68% from its latest reported closing price of 404.06.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power System is 2,014MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.21.

Monolithic Power System Declares $1.00 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $404.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.82%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power System. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.39%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 56,883K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,420K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334K shares, representing a decrease of 37.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 27.08% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,804K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 386.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,462K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 876.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,408K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,264K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 46.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 81.18% over the last quarter.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

