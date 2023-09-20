Rosenblatt Reiterates Marvell Technology (MRVL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marvell Technology is 72.10. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of 54.09.

The projected annual revenue for Marvell Technology is 6,174MM, an increase of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11, a decrease of 0.38% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVL is 0.46%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 844,541K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVL is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,635K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 99.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 17,021.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,837K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,010K shares, representing a decrease of 36.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 112.83% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 27,569K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,231K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 11.06% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 26,818K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 31.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,745K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marvell Technology, Inc. develops and produces semiconductors and related technology. The Company offers security and networking platform, secure data processing, networking, and storage solutions. Marvell Technology serves customers worldwide

