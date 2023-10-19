Rosenblatt Reiterates Manhattan Associates (MANH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.56% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is 214.88. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from its latest reported closing price of 201.65.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 830MM, a decrease of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.38%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 73,460K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,663K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,266K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,693K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,279K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,921K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

Manhattan Associates Background Information

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

