Rosenblatt Reiterates Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln Educational Services is 8.03. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 30.40% from its latest reported closing price of 6.16.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln Educational Services is 359MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Educational Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINC is 0.30%, an increase of 92.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.88% to 26,643K shares. The put/call ratio of LINC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 5,640K shares representing 17.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 84.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 483.51% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 2,068K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,850K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,384K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,300K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing a decrease of 27.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

