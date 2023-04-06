Rosenblatt Reiterates Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.98% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is $130.63. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.98% from its latest reported closing price of $106.22.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is $7,850MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Large Cap Growth Vip Fund Class 1 holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dash Acquisitions holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 5.43% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 6.73% over the last quarter.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Aviva holds 309K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 33.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 42.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICE is 0.46%, a decrease of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 569,358K shares. The put/call ratio of ICE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intercontinental Exchange Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., combines the innovation and expertise of Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. Ellie Mae, as part of ICE Mortgage Technology, is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

