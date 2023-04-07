Rosenblatt Reiterates Innoviz Technologies Ordinary shares (INVZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Innoviz Technologies Ordinary shares (NASDAQ:INVZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innoviz Technologies Ordinary shares is $8.67. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 186.14% from its latest reported closing price of $3.03.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviz Technologies Ordinary shares is $31MM, an increase of 411.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.91.

Innoviz Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-production LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz's perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. Innoviz recently announced it will be listed on NASDAQ through a business combination with Collective Growth Company.

