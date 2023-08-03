Rosenblatt Reiterates Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innoviz Technologies is 8.24. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 102.58% from its latest reported closing price of 4.07.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviz Technologies is 31MM, an increase of 525.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviz Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVZ is 0.10%, a decrease of 71.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.70% to 67,731K shares. The put/call ratio of INVZ is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 10,614K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 7,064K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 36.55% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 5,140K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares, representing an increase of 38.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 4,696K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares, representing a decrease of 52.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 34.35% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 4,450K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares, representing an increase of 43.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 39.32% over the last quarter.

Innoviz Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-production LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz's perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. Innoviz recently announced it will be listed on NASDAQ through a business combination with Collective Growth Company.

