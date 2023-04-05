Rosenblatt Reiterates Imax (IMAX) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Imax with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imax is $22.21. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of $19.01.

The projected annual revenue for Imax is $360MM, an increase of 19.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jefferies Financial Group holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 198K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 2.24% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 66K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF Small-Cap Value Fund CLASS P holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 10.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imax. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.13%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 51,972K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Imax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that takes people beyond the edge of seat to a world they've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

