Rosenblatt Reiterates Harmonic (HLIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.22% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmonic is 21.25. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 36.22% from its latest reported closing price of 15.60.

The projected annual revenue for Harmonic is 749MM, an increase of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIT is 0.26%, an increase of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 127,698K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 8,467K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares, representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 52.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,992K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,849K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,801K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,779K shares, representing an increase of 25.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 5,942K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,323K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,590K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing an increase of 34.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 51.98% over the last quarter.

Harmonic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

