Rosenblatt Reiterates Harmonic (HLIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmonic is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.18% from its latest reported closing price of $15.65.

The projected annual revenue for Harmonic is $749MM, an increase of 19.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 169K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 3.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 421K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 98.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 5,042.99% over the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 44K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 39.91% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Variable Portfolio - Partners Small Cap Growth Fund Class 1 holds 83K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIT is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 122,087K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Harmonic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

