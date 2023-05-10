Rosenblatt Reiterates Extreme Networks (EXTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extreme Networks is 21.71. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.98% from its latest reported closing price of 16.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Extreme Networks is 1,275MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 139,475K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,916K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,475K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 21.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,088K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,647K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 22.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,839K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 5,596K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,837K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 23.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,973K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 31.93% over the last quarter.

Extreme Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

See all Extreme Networks regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.