Rosenblatt Reiterates Dolby Laboratories Inc - (DLB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Dolby Laboratories Inc - (NYSE:DLB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dolby Laboratories Inc - is 94.86. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from its latest reported closing price of 82.53.

The projected annual revenue for Dolby Laboratories Inc - is 1,290MM, an increase of 0.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

Dolby Laboratories Inc - Declares $0.27 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 received the payment on May 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $82.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.85%, and the highest has been 1.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dolby Laboratories Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLB is 0.22%, an increase of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.83% to 64,652K shares. The put/call ratio of DLB is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,266K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 18.28% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,963K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,818K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,253K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 13.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,848K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLB by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Dolby Laboratories Background Information

Dolby Laboratories is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, Dolby creates breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

