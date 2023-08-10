Rosenblatt Reiterates CyberArk Software (CYBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.76% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CyberArk Software is 184.62. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.76% from its latest reported closing price of 143.38.

The projected annual revenue for CyberArk Software is 739MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberArk Software. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 43,027K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,369K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,412K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,288K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 89.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 934.26% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,206K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 72.54% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 1,203K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 3.27% over the last quarter.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

